Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NMR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,953. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,146,000 after buying an additional 1,349,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nomura by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 613,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after acquiring an additional 400,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Nomura by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 309,018 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

