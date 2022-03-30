Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI stock traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 122,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.90. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.32. The firm has a market cap of C$9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. Research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.16%.

About Northland Power (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.