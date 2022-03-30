Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.45. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth $10,146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

