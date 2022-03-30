Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.97. 48,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.