NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY remained flat at $$19.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.28. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NTT DATA will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

