Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2,650.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,679 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 1.6% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after buying an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,756,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.03. 433,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

