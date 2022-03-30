Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 11,348.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

