Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82.
In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
About Nuvalent (Get Rating)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
