Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE NUO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 73,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,847. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 341,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 71,456 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 359,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 50,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

