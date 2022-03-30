Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE NUO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 73,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,847. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
