NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Dorsey Wright & Associates’ 9th Largest Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 208.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 83,431 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 301.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $286.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $719.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

