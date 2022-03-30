NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $286.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.98 and its 200-day moving average is $258.99. The company has a market cap of $719.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

