Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.40. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 644 shares of company stock worth $12,226. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,841,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

