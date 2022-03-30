Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
NYSE:OXY opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 135,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 246,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
