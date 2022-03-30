Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NYSE:OXY opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 135,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 246,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

