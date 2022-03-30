OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as high as C$2.77. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 1,054,148 shares trading hands.

OGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -212.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.31.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

