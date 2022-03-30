Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 50,015 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of C$14.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)
