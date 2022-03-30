Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 50,015 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$14.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

