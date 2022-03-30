OceanPal Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:OP)

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

OP stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61. OceanPal has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OceanPal stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.27% of OceanPal at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

