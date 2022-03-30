Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.27. 360,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,847,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ocugen from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ocugen by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after buying an additional 2,700,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after buying an additional 173,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ocugen by 562.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocugen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

