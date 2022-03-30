Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.27. 360,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,847,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ocugen from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ocugen by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after buying an additional 2,700,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after buying an additional 173,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ocugen by 562.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocugen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.
Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocugen (OCGN)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.