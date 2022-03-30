ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (OWC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $12,225.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 243% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,157.36 or 0.99876467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.