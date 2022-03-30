Offshift Price Hits $5.33 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $5.33 or 0.00011245 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $25.94 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,427.29 or 1.00075451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00023324 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000996 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

