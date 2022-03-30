OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 301.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in OFS Capital by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 56.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 110.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OFS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 73,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $173.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.78. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

