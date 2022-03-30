Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of OLLI opened at $44.72 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.