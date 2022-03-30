Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
