Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

