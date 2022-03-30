OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Insider Purchases $21,000.00 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) insider Douglas T. Ross bought 15,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.25.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OCX. Stephens began coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.98.
About OncoCyte (Get Rating)
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
