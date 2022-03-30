OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Insider Purchases $21,000.00 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) insider Douglas T. Ross bought 15,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 624,410 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 45.5% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,960,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 613,620 shares during the period. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% during the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 573,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 36.9% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCX. Stephens began coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.98.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

