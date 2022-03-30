Onooks (OOKS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $260,509.00

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $260,509.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.11 or 0.07173631 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,399.04 or 1.00091858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054992 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

