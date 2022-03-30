OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 32,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
OPBK traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 98,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,404. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.86.
OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
