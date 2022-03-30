OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Issues Earnings Results

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 46.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OpGen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

