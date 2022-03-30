OpGen (OPGN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – OpGen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

3/9/2022 – OpGen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

3/8/2022 – OpGen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.75. OpGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

