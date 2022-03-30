Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Orange by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

