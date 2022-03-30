Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ORCH opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.48. Orchard Funding Group has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.96 ($0.84).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 66 ($0.86) target price on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

