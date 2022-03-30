Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.67

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $6.93. Origin Materials shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 1,030,990 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 107.76 and a current ratio of 107.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Origin Materials ( OTCMKTS:ORGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $245,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Boon Sim purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Origin Materials by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Origin Materials by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

