Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 62,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 612,684 shares.The stock last traded at $14.42 and had previously closed at $15.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $3,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

