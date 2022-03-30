Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Outokumpu Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

OUTKY opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

