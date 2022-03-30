Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Outokumpu Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
OUTKY opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.
About Outokumpu Oyj (Get Rating)
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.