PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

