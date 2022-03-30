Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $670.00 to $710.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $629.02 and last traded at $624.97, with a volume of 13086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $622.40.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

