Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $302.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $307.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.15.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

