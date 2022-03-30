Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

