Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems stock opened at $217.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.61. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $238.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.