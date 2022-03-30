Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 801 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

