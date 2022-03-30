Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp’s (NASDAQ:PCXCU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 4th

Parsec Capital Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:PCXCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 4th. Parsec Capital Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

PCXCU stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22.

