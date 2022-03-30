Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94.

In related news, EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $87,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam C. Gagas purchased 1,500 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.58% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.