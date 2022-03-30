Patricia Gallup Sells 852 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.62.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

