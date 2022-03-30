Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Short Interest Down 41.6% in March

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PTZIF remained flat at $$26.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Patrizia has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Patrizia from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

