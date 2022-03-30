PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $23.12

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $22.24. PBF Energy shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 98,618 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.50.
In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.