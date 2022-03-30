PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PEPL stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,938. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEPL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

