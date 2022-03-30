Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

PBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of PBR opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 493,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 66,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 80.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after buying an additional 2,869,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

