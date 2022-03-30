PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target Cut to $21.50

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $21.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

PGTI stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

