Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after acquiring an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after acquiring an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 841,001 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 109,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,851. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

