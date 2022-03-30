Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners ( NYSE:PSXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.85%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

