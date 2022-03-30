Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22. 51 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.
Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKPYY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pick n Pay Stores (PKPYY)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pick n Pay Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pick n Pay Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.