Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLL. B. Riley raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.25.

PLL opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,993 shares of company stock valued at $158,511. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,258 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,004 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,271 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

