PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the February 28th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE PHK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. 622,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,477. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
