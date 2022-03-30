PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the February 28th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PHK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. 622,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,477. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

